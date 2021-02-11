Vaccine efforts ramp up in Riverside County, but challenges persist

News

Riverside County officials said Thursday they're optimistic about increasing the number of vaccinations being performed.

"We're going as quickly as we can," said Jose Arballo, a spokesperson for Riverside County Public Health.

The vaccination efforts are showing positive signs of acceleration, Arballo said, including an increasing supply of doses.

"We usually get somewhere between 21,000 to 22,000 doses a week," he said. "This week we got a little more."

That's resulting in more appointments being made available at county vaccine clinics.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the latest tonight on the vaccination efforts, including problems with supply, equity and coronavirus testing.