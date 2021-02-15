FIND Food Bank gives away free diapers at the Palm Springs Convention Center

News

Coachella Valley parents in need of diapers for their little ones stopped by the Palm Springs Convention Center Monday afternoon to pick up a free batch.

The city of Palm Springs partnered with Indio-based FIND Food Bank to host the drive-thru event.

Diapers were available for pickup from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the convention center parking lot, in the area of Avenida Caballeros and East Amado Road.

FIND Food Bank will do another diaper giveaway on Feb. 23 in Indio and Feb 26 in Desert Hot Springs. The locations for these were not given, follow the FIND Food Bank on Facebook for continuing updates.

Jeff Campbell, warehouse and logistics operations manager at Find, said the organizations is planning several diaper giveaways over the next two months.