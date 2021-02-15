High winds, slow interstate traffic impact holiday weekend travel

News

The valley braced for strong winds Monday night with thousands of travelers hitting the road at the end of the long Presidents' Day weekend.

Strong winds picked up along the I-10 corridor as a high wind warning went into effect for the Coachella Valley at 4 p.m., lasting through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

As travelers made their way west on the interstate, many reported a slowdown for miles moving toward Los Angeles. Traffic was building near the exit for Indian Canyon Drive.

"Headed back into L.A. the traffic is just tremendously heavy," said A.G. Kawamura. "I was surprised; I thought it must be an accident but I'm hearing it's nothing more than people coming back from the weekend or going out for the weekend."

"(Traffic is) going at least for 6 miles and I can imagine it's even going further," said Francis Alba. "If you're a tall vehicle you gotta be really, really careful. It's pretty windy out there, kind of crazy. Just stay safe and if you have a chance not to drive, just don't."

