Over 600 customers remain without power in Palm Desert after pole falls

News

Nearly 650 Southern California Edison customers in Palm Desert remain without power after a power pole fell Monday morning.

SCE reported an outage in the area of Gold Flower Street and Highway 74 shortly after 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire said a power pole in the area that was under tension snapped. The issue also sparked two small fires.

Residents told News Channel 3 they heard a loud boom when their lights went off. At one point, the outage affected approximately 1,800 customers.

An SCE crew is working to restore power, the company estimates power will be returned to most customers by 2:30 p.m.