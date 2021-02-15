One man hospitalized following overnight shooting in Coachella

News

Police are searching for possible suspects after one man was shot overnight in the parking lot of a popular Coachella shopping center.

Deputies were called to the parking lot in front of Taquería Monte Alban just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. They found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. As of Monday morning, his condition is not known.

Deputies closed off the parking lot directly in front of the restaurant for hours and were seen photographing evidence and questioning witnesses. Just after 6 a.m., authorities finished cleaning the crime scene.

A News Channel 3 team spoke with the owner of the restaurant who says at the time of the shooting, there were customers inside the restaurant, which is open until 1 a.m. The owner says they do have surveillance video which deputies are reviewing.

Taquería Monte Alban is located just across the street from 'Food 4 Less' off of Grapefruit Blvd. This is not the first shooting to occur in this shopping center. In September of 2019, police investigated a late night shooting outside Mariscos Mi Lindo Sinaloa Sports Restaurant, just yards away from Taquería Monte Alban.

The Thermal Sheriff's Station is handling the investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.