700 gallons of diesel fuel spill near Palm Springs International Airport

The Palm Springs Fire Department and Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting are on scene after approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

Crews are at the scene, which is located on the 100 block of Gene Autry.

Fire officials said the fuel leak was mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is currently en route for clean up measures.

There was no word on what caused the spill, however, PSFD posted a video of crews right outside Atlantic Aviation, which is right next to the Palm Springs International Airport.

ALERT- PS Fire and ARFF units are currently on scene of the 100 block of Gene Autry for a diesel fuel spill, approximately 700 gallons. Fuel leak has been mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is currently enroute for clean up measures. pic.twitter.com/0fZ5OR1gXB — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) February 18, 2021

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.