today at 4:35 pm
Published 4:29 pm

700 gallons of diesel fuel spill near Palm Springs International Airport

The Palm Springs Fire Department and  Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting are on scene after approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

Crews are at the scene, which is located on the 100 block of Gene Autry.

Fire officials said the fuel leak was mitigated and Riverside County Environmental Health is currently en route for clean up measures.

There was no word on what caused the spill, however, PSFD posted a video of crews right outside Atlantic Aviation, which is right next to the Palm Springs International Airport.

