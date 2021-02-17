Balloon revealed as culprit behend outage that affected 1300+ customers in Indio & Bermuda Dunes

News

Imperial Irrigation District revealed the cause of an outage that left over 1,300 customers in Indio and Bermuda Dunes without power for about an hour.

That culprit? Some Mylar balloons.

The balloon-caused outage started at around 5:43 p.m. 1,308 customers were left without power.

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage in INDIO & BERMUDA DUNES affecting 1308 customers. Troubleshooter en route. We will update you as we know more information. — IID (@IIDatWork) February 18, 2021

Power was restored at around 6:50 p.m.

IID sent out a tweet to remind residents to tie and weigh down balloons and keep them away from power lines.

