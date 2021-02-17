A new look at plans for Coachella Valley Arena, scheduled to break ground in May 2021

News

The brand-new $250 million dollar arena in Palm Desert is scheduled to break ground in May 2021.

Coachella Valley Arena, the temporary name for the state-of-the-art facility, will serve as the home of the AHL hockey team, starting in 2022.

The arena will also be used for other entertainment, such as concerts and live sporting events. In an area that hosts Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, as well as professional sporting events like the BNP Paribas Open and the American Express, the thought is to have a multi-purpose arena for sports and entertainment.

This new facility will be built on roughly 43 acres of land off the I-10 freeway by Classic Club golf course. Originally planned to be built in downtown Palm Springs, the new location is more centralized and accessible for everyone in the valley.

The goal of the arena is for every seat to feel like the best seat in the house. An intimate arena, CVA will be able to hold roughly 10,000 people, depending on each night.

The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 10,000-plus seats plus modern suites and premium hospitality clubs. Hockey games are expected to have an estimated 9,900 seats, while concerts will be able to hold roughly over 11,600.

Based on the renderings, it's clear the architect group is trying to incorporate Palm Springs style, honoring its rich history. Desert landscaping and outdoor features are expected to be a focal point of the new facility.

Fans will get to enjoy this arena soon, with completion expected in Fall 2022, around the same time when AHL Palm Springs is scheduled to make their debut.

As for the team name (the most commonly asked question), an announcement is supposed to follow some time after the groundbreaking in May 2021.

