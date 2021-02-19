Child suffers serious injuries after golf cart overturns at Indio park

News

A child has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a golf cart overturned in Indio Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 2:49 p.m. at Patton Park on the 83000 block of Avenue 43.

We reached out to the Indio Police Department for more information, however, officers are working to figure out what happened.

The age of the minor who was seriously injured was not available at this time.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for Indio PD, said that both sides of Avenue 43 in the area has been blocked off.

