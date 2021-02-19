Impacted by pandemic, Palm Springs Convention Center looks to the future

News

After cancelling several events since the coronavirus pandemic began, leadership and staff at the Palm Springs Convention Center are looking to the future.

The cancelled events have caused a significant drop in revenue for the city, and certainly for area businesses that otherwise would have benefited from tourists and local residents attending events at the convention center.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Rob Hampton, the General Manager at the Palm Springs Convention Center to learn more about how the facility has been impacted by Covid-19.

We'll also look to learn about the convention center's strategy for hosting future events.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.