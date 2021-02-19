Palm Springs Air Museum virtually highlight vintage aircraft with ‘Warbird Wednesday’ videos

News

The Palm Springs Air Museum is staying in touch with the community virtually.

The museum has been publishing Warbird Wednesday videos every week since March 2020. Each video features Vice Chairman of the Board Fred Bell highlighting a warbird from the Palm Springs Air Museum. The videos go into the history of the aircraft, including a look at what makes the aircraft distinctive and how it was used by the military.

Bell said the videos have been drawing many eyes to the museum.

"When we originally started we were getting about 14000 interactions on the website. The last 3 months werve been getting 200,000 each month so people get out and look at that stuff and gets them interested in the museum and hopefully they come here and are like 'I saw that,'" Bell said.

There are currently 50 videos in the series. You can watch the entire series at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQGC1kaTggltfSMorLgvdUiVRu6gdNltR

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQGC1kaTggltfSMorLgvdUiVRu6gdNltR

The Palm Springs Air Museum also has several other original videos on its Youtube page.

"Under the Cowl" - special educational programs on history and aircraft

8 "F-117A Stealth Fighter 833" series

4 "Educational Programs at the Palm Springs Air Museum

47 "The POW MIA Experience"

30 taped interviews pertinent to POW MIA during the Vietnam War

30 "Special Palm Springs Air Museum Programs"

8 "Flight Experiences"

The Youtube channel also has live feeds from the tarmac.

The museum has 71 aircraft from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. There are also memorabilia located throughout the facility.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission rates range from $11.50 to $18.50. Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Discounts for seniors and teenagers. Active military and immediate family are free with ID.

For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.