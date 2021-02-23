Officials give preview of the $250 million Coachella Valley Arena

News

The Coachella Valley will soon be home to a new $250 million arena that will be home to a minor league hockey team.

The team will serve as the minor league affiliate of the NHL's new expansion, the Seattle Kraken.

The "Coachella Valley Arena," the temporary name for the state-of-the-art facility, is set to break ground in May.

The area was originally set to be built in downtown Palm Springs, but those plans changed last fall. The arena will now be built on a private stretch of land at Interstate 10 and Cook Street near Palm Desert.

Last week, News Channel 3 obtained renderings showing the design of the arena

Officials said the "CVA" will be able to hold roughly 10,000 people, depending on each night. The arena will also be used for other entertainment, such as concerts.

News Channel 3's John White is getting a preview of the project and what it'll bring to the Coachella Valley. Hear from the general manager of the arena, the architect, and the designer in a special report tonight at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.