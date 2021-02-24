80-year-old Thousand Palms man with dementia reported missing

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 80-year-old man with dementia.

Robert Hurley was last seen at 10 a.m. near his home in Thousand Palms. There was no address provided.

Hurley is 5 foot and 10 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black cardigan over a orange long-sleeved shirt and blue or gray pants.

Authorities said Hurley has dementia and recently suffered a heart attack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 760-836-3215.