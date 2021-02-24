Bill Johnson to serve as head football coach for Coachella Valley high school

News

If there is a high school football season this year, Bill Johnson will be the man to lead the Arabs, replacing Brett Davis who has accepted a position in his home state of Oklahoma.

Johnson has coached football at CVHS since 2012, serving in multiple roles.

"We are very fortunate to have a coach that has been a key cog in this football program and here to lead us out this pandemic shortened season, Jason Castillo, CVHS athletic director.

Castillo went on to compliment Johnson's leadership and connection with the CV community.

"In working with him I can say he understands the pulse of this team and will be able to get the most out of a group of young men that have been chomping at the bit to get back to work. Go Arabs!" said Castillo.

Aside from football, Johnson coaches track and field, as well as soccer.