Indio Police release body cam, 911 tapes of in-custody death near Cardenas Market

News

The Indio Police Department has released new surveillance video as well as body cam footage and 911 call tapes related to the in custody death of a man last month right outside the Cardenas Market.

WARNING VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

On Jan 22, 2021, Jose Albert Lizarraga Garcia was pronounced dead after police said he suffered a medical emergency while being arrested.

Police said Garcia was acting suspiciously, going in and out of stores near Cardenas Market on Highway 111. He was taken into custody and police said he required medical assistance from paramedics after becoming combative and being physically restrained.

Garcia's family disputed police's accusations that her father was under the influence. His daughter blamed police's handling of the arrest for his death.