Palm Springs Planning Commission to consider proposed distribution center near Whitewater

The Palm Springs Planning Commission will review plans for a proposed 1.4 million square foot distribution center during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The center would be built on undeveloped land south of interstate 10 along Tipton Road.

The plans also include 20,000 square feet of office space.

The developer behind the project says it would bring "thousands of new jobs" and describes the proposed facility as "state of the art".

However, a representative for a valley environmental group is opposing the project, partly because the eastern edge of the proposed project overlaps the Coachella Valley Multi Species Conservation Plan Area.

