Coachella man arrested for threatening to bomb Desert X art exhibits

Palm Springs Police Detectives say they have arrested a 32-year-old Coachella man after investigating "a possible threat made on social media that indicated there would be additional bombs placed at a Desert X art exhibit event."

This morning, police searched his home on Primitivo Drive in Coachella and took the man to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for booking.

The threat was made on February 17, just one day after Palm Springs Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Devices Team investigated a pipe bomb.

https://youtu.be/T40r4kR1dHM

That pipe bomb was found in a Palm Springs neighborhood in the area of Southridge Drive and Rim Road.

"The investigation into the threat and the investigation into the pipe bomb are being considered two separate investigations at this time as it is currently unknown if they are related," police tell News Channel 3.

Police are still looking for more information and ask anyone who has something to share to connect with Palm Springs Police Department Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 760-341-7867.

Courtesy of the Desert X Youtube Page

Desert X announced that the third edition of its exhibition will open from March 12 and run until May 16 in the Coachella Valley.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to run from February 6 until April 11, but was postponed until "we are out of the lockdown period".

Desert X will be held as an outdoor experience free and open to the public. The art exhibition spans across 40 miles of desert.

Guidelines posted on the Desert X website outline the following safety measures for this year's event.

