‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ to feature Palm Springs and Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson
Friday morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will feature some familiar places and familiar faces.
As part of a week-long series featuring "virtual" road trips to sunny destinations, the national broadcast will be highlighting Palm Springs.
News Channel 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson will chat with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
You can watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on KESQ News Channel 3 at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays.
As part of the episode, Chef Andrew Copley of Copley’s on Palm Canyon will demonstrate a delicious cauliflower dish.
“Live” will continue the show’s on-going series with a “Good News Story of the Day” segment about a local couple dedicated to fighting food insecurity.
Also on the show Friday, Kelly and Ryan also will chat via Skype with actress Constance Zimmer.
