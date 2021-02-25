Police & county investigating disappearance of several COVID vaccines vials

News

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the disappearance of several vials of the coronavirus vaccine expected to be delivered to an Indio clinic.

Riverside County health officials said that three vials of the Moderna vaccine were missing from a delivery that occurred Saturday at the Indio Community Health Center on Oasis Street in Indio.

The three vials are enough for 30 vaccine doses, health officials say.

Riverside County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr told News Channel 3 that they are not aware that this has affected anyone's vaccine appointment.

The Indio Police Department was notified Thursday afternoon and is conducting an investigation. Riverside County is also launching its own investigation into the incident.

Officials said Riverside County have changed some procedural practices to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

