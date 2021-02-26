3 Indio families promised new trailers remain homeless after September mobile home fire

News

INDIO, Calif. - A total of 3 families are still displaced after a fire ripped through their mobile homes at the Pueblo del Sol Mobile Home Park on Avenue 46 and Clinton Street back on September 30. One home caught fire, and then spread to the trailers on its left and right side.

"It was crazy, I was watching a movie. I just heard a loud explosion and I came outside and I see the trailer on fire," resident Carlos Aceves Sotelo said on the day the fire erupted.

Days after the devastation, the families were given hope after the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians stepped into donate 3 trailer homes to the families. Then Indio mayor, Glenn Miller delivered the exciting news to the families. On October 10 he helped the tribe facilitate a day where families were able to choose amenities, ranging from a choice of carpets to the layout. That next week is when they planned on submitting the orders, and were hoping the trailers would be ready within 30 days.

Months later, the families have not received their homes. Multiple sources tell News Channel 3 there have been major delays due to the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview, one family spoke with News Channel 3 about the emotional ride it has been having to live with family and not knowing when they will finally have a place to call their own again.

