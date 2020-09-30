Skip to Content
3 homes catch on fire at mobile home park in Indio

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has fully engulfed three homes in an Indio mobile home park.

Multiple viewers are calling in to report flames visible at the Pueblo de Sol trailer park on Avenue 46.

Cal Fire Riverside confirmed firefighters arrived on scene at around 3:09 p.m. and located a mobile home fully involved with fire. A few minutes later, the fire spread to two other homes, which were also fully involved with flames.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

