Man found guilty of sexual assault, threats of death, robbery in Cathedral City attack

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - An Indio jury took less than an hour to convict a man accused of assaulting two women and threatening to kill them in Cathedral City back in 2018.

41-year-old Christopher Elmer Barkley broke into a Cathedral City home late at night in 2018 while the two women and a baby were inside.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office says the baby's mother and her mother-in-law were alone and asleep for the night when Barkley entered the home and sexually assaulted them.

During the attack, he threatened to shoot and kill both women and the infant. Before leaving, Barkley stole the women's cell phones and their identification so the victims couldn't call for help.

Barkley was later identified through DNA evidence and arrested on May 8, 2018 near Ramon Road and Landau Blvd. in Cathedral City.

After hearing the evidence in the case, the jury found all allegations to be true, and found Barkley guilty of all 12 counts against him, including rape, burglary, assault with a gun, and false imprisonment in addition to the charges of sexual assault and threats of death.

Barkley faces multiple consecutive life sentences and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 5th.