Eisenhower Health honors retiring President & CEO Aubrey Serfling with surprise ceremony

Eisenhower Health President and CEO Aubrey Serfling got one final surprise ahead of his retirement.

Serfling announced his retirement last year after 20 years leading Eisenhower Health. A surprise ceremony was held on Friday to honor his time with the hospital.

During the ceremony, the hospital unveiled a street sign with his name on it. The road leading into Eisenhower Health was renamed after Serfling.

After the ceremony ended, Serfling went back inside the hospital, where he was met by applause from staff across the health system.

“Eisenhower’s remarkable growth and development has been in great part thanks to the vision of Aubrey Serfling,” says Eisenhower’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Massiello.

One of the most significant was Aubrey’s vision in creating the ambulatory network of clinics and outpatient services that reach from Yucca Valley to La Quinta.

This strategy enabled Eisenhower to transition from being hospital-centered to a fully integrated health system, culminating in the change of its name from Eisenhower Medical Center to Eisenhower Health.

The strategy of bringing Eisenhower services to the community rather than the community coming to Eisenhower was a brilliant move and one Serfling pioneered as this trend was just beginning to take hold across the country.

Serfling also had the vision to move Eisenhower from being a good community hospital to a major teaching institution.

The health system began with Family Medicine and Internal Medicine residency programs, which have since grown in size, and expanded the scope of the program, adding Emergency Medicine and multiple fellowship programs. Today, Eisenhower’s Graduate Medical Education program has 128 interns, residents and fellows and their presence has forever changed the face of Eisenhower.

Serfling will transition to serving on the Eisenhower Foundation Board of Governors, where he will focus on community relations and fundraising, the hospital said.