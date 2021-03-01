Governor Newsom wants students back in the classroom by the end of March

News

According to the Associated Press, Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement to get students back into the classroom by the end of March.

The new deal, announced Monday, would give school districts up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

For us, in Riverside County, which is still in the most restrictive purple tier this means our local school districts would only be able to get that money if they reopen at least through second grade.

Newsom is expected to make a formal announcement on this new deal Monday morning at 11 a.m.

This new deal would not require students or staff to be vaccinated before coming back into the classroom, however, coronavirus testing would be a requirement for schools still in the purple tier.

According to state officials, in this new deal, districts must have in-person instruction for students who are disabled, foster youth, homeless, English learners, students without access to technology and students at risk of abuse and neglect.

