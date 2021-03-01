When could Riverside County see Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipments

News

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has issued emergency use authorization for the third COVID-19 vaccine. This third vaccine is from Johnson & Johnson.

Shipments for the vaccine began on Monday from the facility in Kentucky.

This vaccine is a one time dose, compared to the other two vaccines where two shots are required for vaccination. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also does not need to be stored in extremely cold temperatures.

