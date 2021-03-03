Book both your first and second dose at new Desert Hot Springs vaccination clinic

News

There’s a new place to get a coronavirus vaccine in the Coachella Valley.

Wednesday was the first day at the new vaccination clinic at the Carl May Community Center open for appointments only.

“I just walked in there and made the appointment yesterday, got the shot, sat for 15 minutes for any reactions and done! Free to go, easy!” Sharon Bunker said.

Bunker was one of the first 100 appointments offered at the Carl May Center in Desert Hot Springs located at 11711 West Drive which is now serving as a vaccination clinic five days a week.

Starting Thursday, the center will offer a little over 400 appointments a day.

“Get online at Riverside County the Carl May building which is our city you know where we used to have our meetings here," Bunker said.

To make an appointment go to the Riverside County vaccine website, scroll down until you see the Desert Hot Springs button.

This link will take you to the ‘My Turn’ website.

“You just get online, you fill out a five questionnaire they text you back a confirmation number for your appointment and that’s it," Bunker said.

Appointments run until 5 p.m. and this location is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“No wait, no line, no strain, nothing. Do it. It’s easy, get vaccinated!” Bunker shared.

To make an appointment at a county-run clinic, or those operated by Curative or OptumServe in Riverside County, visit www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine.