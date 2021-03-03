Crash that killed 13 people linked to border breach; memorial set up for victims

News

New information continues to be released about a crash that involved an SUV and a semi-truck that killed 13 people and injured various others in Imperial County on Tuesday morning.

The Mexican consulate in Calexico confirmed that 10 of the 13 people killed were Mexican citizens. As of Wednesday morning the Mexican government was working to identify the three others that died.

The other passengers, as well as the driver of the semi-truck, were hospitalized with a range of injuries. Three people were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

On Wednesday U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that the SUV carrying 25 people was likely linked to a breach at the border, which is about a 30 minute drive from the crash site.

The department stated: At approximately 6:05 a.m., agents reported a 10-foot breach in the International Boundary Fence between Mexico and the United States near the Gordon’s Well exit/Schneider’s Bride area just off Interstate 8 approximately 30 miles east of the Highway 115/I-8 interchange. Within this area, the international boundary fence is a few hundred feet from Schneider’s Bridge. Border Patrol Agents reported they were actively working border incursions to the east and west of where the breach occurred.

Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, the agency said that border patrol agents reviewed surveillance footage, which included images of two vehicles leaving the area near the fence breach.

Nearly an hour later "Border Patrol assistance was again requested, this time with a vehicle collision near State Route 115 and Norrish Road."

The Associated Press reported that one of the vehicles that was part of that surveillance footage was identified as the SUV involved in the crash.

The agency is now looking into what they are calling a human smuggling investigation.

Border patrol also indicated that its agents were not pursuing the vehicle before the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Timeline of events for the crash

A memorial has been set up at the crash site.

"You hear about people making this trip all the time and nobody really pays that much attention to them and then you hear something like this and it makes you think. I figure the least I can do is pay my respects," said Armando Diaz, a Brawley resident.

Diaz traveled to the site Wednesday afternoon.

"There's good and bad in all sorts of groups of people, but these people most likely and many like them, want to come here and make a better life for themselves. I've known people that don't have papers but they're some of the most humble, best people I've met. There's also the other side to that. You just have to remember they are people, whether you agree with them coming over illegally or not, they really just want what's best for themselves and for their families."

51st District Congressman Rep. Juan Vargas also visited the site.

"It's a horrible tragedy, obviously we're all saddened by the loss of life," Vargas said.

Mexican officials said that as of Tuesday morning they had already been in contact with families, both in the US and Mexico, of 6 people who died.

"In case of the deceased people, the consulate will be a part of the process for the transfer of the remains to Mexico. To some of these families case-by-case we will help them with some financial help," said Mario Beltran Mainero, a spokesperson for the Mexican consulate in Calexico.

California Highway Patrol confirmed the passengers who died ranged between the ages of 15 to 53. Among those was the driver of the SUV, identified as a man from Mexicali.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.