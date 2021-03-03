Some Desert Sands Unified students will return to classrooms on March 15

News

Some younger students in the Desert Sands Unified School District can mark their calendars for March 15, less than two weeks from today, to return to their classrooms for in-person instruction two-days a week.

The school board voted Wednesday evening on the March 15 school reopening date for students in Pre-Kindergarten through the 5th grade under the hybrid learning schedule.

Students will be split into two groups. One group will be allowed on campus Mondays and Tuesdays, then continue with at-home virtual learning the rest of the week for the foreseeable future.

The other group will return to campus Thursdays and Fridays.

Older students will be allowed back to campus once Riverside County's state-imposed pandemic restrictions are relaxed further.

The county's adjusted case rate for new COVID-19 cases dropped below a threshold that will allow for these school to reopen transitional kindergarten through sixth grade education two weeks ago.

Four school districts already have safety-plan approvals from the county and state approval is anticipated.

