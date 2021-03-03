Vehicle rolls over after hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

News

The driver of a vehicle that flipped over told News Channel 3 that they are okay following a hit-and-run crash on Ramon Road.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. E Ramon Road & El Placer Road.

The victim said they were driving along Ramon Road when another vehicle crashed into them, causing their vehicle to overturn. The driver of the other vehicle got out and quickly ran into a third car, who then fled the scene.

There is no word on any road closures in the area. Palm Springs Police are at the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.