Surveillance video from the patio of Bill's Pizza in Palm Desert captured a crash between an SUV and a Sunbus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along Highway 111 near Monterey Avenue at approximately 12:52 p.m.

Video shows the SUV waiting at the stop sign just outside the restaurant on San Marcos Avenue. A few vehicles pass by and the vehicle goes as the right lane appears empty, however, moments after the SUV starts getting into the lane, it is sideswiped by a SunBus.

The SUV then crashes head-on into a nearby pole.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that one person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The SunBus Transit Agency released the following statement on the crash:

"SunLine Transit Agency can confirm Bus 579 was involved in a collision earlier this afternoon. We are cooperating with authorities during this active investigation."

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said there was damage to the street pole/light in the area but all streets are open for use.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.