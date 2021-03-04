Indio & IWA introduce program to help customers behind on water bills

News

The city of Indio and Indio Water Authority is partnering with United Way of the Desert for a new program to help customers suffering financially because of the pandemic.

The Help 2 Others COVID-19 Water Bill Assistance Program provides grants to eligible residents who have fallen behind on their water bills.

The grants are available to IWA residential customers who have water bills past due between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

Customers can apply for the grant in-person at a pop-up event on Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indio Water Authority on 83101 Avenue 45.

United Way of the Desert staff will be on hand to help customers fill out applications and submit the required documentation.

"We know COVID-19 has been a huge strain on people across the city who have lost their jobs or had their hours cut," said Indio Mayor and Water Authority President Elaine Holmes. "Partnering with United Way of the Desert to offer a helping hand will allow a number of families to catch up on bills and at least get some relief during this very difficult time."

According to IWA, applicants must demonstrate the loss of work, a reduction of income, health impact or other documentation connecting their need to COVID-19.

Customers who are unable to attend the in-person event can find documentation requirements, full program details and apply online by visiting unitedwayofthedesert.org/help2others-indio or calling 760-

766-2603 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications are being accepted through March 15. Grant amounts will vary depending on need and the number of applicants.

Due to the limited funding available, applicants are not guaranteed to receive assistance from this program.