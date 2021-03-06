Pop up in Indio helps eligible residents apply for water bill assistance grants

News

New water bill assistance is available for customers who are suffering financially because of the pandemic.

The Help 2 Others COVID-19 Water Bill Assistance program provides grants to eligible residents who have fallen behind on their water bills.

The grants are to help with past-due water bills issued between April 1, 2020 and December 31 2020.

You can stop by a pop-up event at Indio Water Authority on Saturday, March 6 for help filling out an application.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on avenue 45.

Applications are being accepted until March 15.