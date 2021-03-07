Skip to Content
Miley Cyrus dines at 849 Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus dined at 849 Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs Friday night.

The restaurant posted a photo of the star on their Facebook page, posing with the business owners while seated at a table.

A comment posted with the photo reads in part, "to say she is lovely would be an understatement".

The post generated dozens of shares and comments.

"I worked shows with her... yes, she is sweet & down to earth," wrote Fran Garofalo.

"Great pic. We were close to her Table. She was having great time," wrote Omer Sharif.

