Vigil held in Joshua Tree for man killed in deputy-involved shooting

The family of a man killed in a deputy-involved shooting last month is holding a vigil for him in Joshua Tree Sunday afternoon.

The family and the Riverside County Sheriff identified the man as Royce Robertson, 33. Robertson was the founder of the Joshua Tree Coffee Company.

The shooting happened inside the gates of the Desert Horizons Country Club, located near Rancho Palmeras Drive and Highway 111.

"It doesn't feel real," Robertson's sister, Demetria Robertson, told News Channel 3 one day after the shooting. "He was a good person, they should all feel bad about this. They didn't kill a bad they killed a good guy."

Riverside County Sheriff Bianco said the incident started at the intersection of Simon Drive and Highway 111 in La Quinta, when Robertson got involved in a heated argument with another driver, threatening to kill the driver.

"Two drivers of vehicles engaged in some kind of argument. One of the drivers exited his vehicle and approached the second driver with a handgun pointed it at the driver and asked him if he wanted to die. The brief exchange of words between the two, the suspect then got back in his vehicle and drove away," Bianco told News Channel 3 at the scene.

Bianco said the victim then called 911 and deputies were able to locate Robertson's black Mercedes and followed him to the Desert Horizons Country Club.

Authorities said Robertson told security that police were following him and he was able to get inside the country club. Deputies followed Robertson before he made a u-turn upon entering the gate, got out of his car, and took out his gun, according to Bianco.

Two deputies then shot Robertson, who was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7:40 a.m. that day.

Coming up later tonight, we'll have more on what the vigil looked like.