Riverside County Sheriffs have confirmed there is a deputy involved shooting investigation underway in Indian Wells.

Police activity was reported Monday morning in front of a country club, where road closures are still in effect.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies cordoned off an area near the front of the Desert Horizons Country Club shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

One Highway 111 westbound traffic lane was shut down due to the police activity at the club's entrance just east of Cook Street.

Deputies at the scene would not comment on what had happened only initially saying that traffic would continue to be blocked from entering or leaving the country club from its front entrance.

A letter from the Desert Horizons Owners Association said "... there was a Police pursuit coming down Hwy 111. The Police were close behind the suspect and they shot and killed the man at our front gate."

Riverside County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed that anyone was killed.

KESQ News Channel 3 has calls into the Riverside County Sheriffs Department for details and will bring you updates as we get them.