Jeff Stahl and Patrick Evans “make it big” on Jaguar TV at Indio’s Thomas Jefferson Middle School

News

"And now for a special report," said Indio's Thomas Jefferson Middle School student, Anthony Martinez.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl and Patrick Evans surprised Martinez and students at the school Friday morning by appearing on the Jaguar's morning campus newscast.

"Hey, It's Anthony Martinez. Jeff Stahl here at KESQ News Channel 3 and hello to all of the students there at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Indio," Jeff said.

Jeff Stahl and Patrick Evans made their debut on Jaguar TV, the school-run news station.

Jeff and Patrick submitted a segment for Anthony Martinez -- who is the anchor there -- and a big fan of KESQ News Channel 3!

The school's announcer is a pigeon named "Jefferson Fowl," says Jeff has now finally made it big by being featured on Jaguar TV after 20 years on KESQ.