Motorist injured in crash with Indio power pole

A woman was seriously hurt today when a car she was riding in struck a power pole in Indio.

The Dodge Dart collided with the power pole at about 8:30 a.m. on Monroe Street, just north of Highway 111, according to Indio Police Department

spokesman Ben Guitron.

The driver of the vehicle, described only as a man, ran away before police arrived, Guitron said. The female passenger, whose name was not provided, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious.

Due to the crash, Imperial Irrigation District crews need to replace the affected power pole near Avenida Del Mar. Officials said a small stretch of Monroe Street, between Highway 111 and Avenida Del Mar, would be blocked off to vehicle traffic until around midnight while crews complete the work.

Guitron said no power outages associated with the crash were reported

as of 11 a.m. but he was unsure whether that would be the case throughout the day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.