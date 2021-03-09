Strangest and shortest high school football schedule is finalized, season almost here

News

In case you forgot, high school football in our desert is normally picture perfect. The Friday night sky is a painting, the football field a playground, the crowd a proud community.

It's been a while since we've had that. In fact, the last time we did was in November of 2019.

This pandemic pause has taken a toll on all of us. In this case, specifically our local student-athletes who have been forced, by no fault of their own, to wait for their opportunity to play.

Luckily, they will finally get their moment. After the social distancing, sanitizing and seclusion, sports have somehow survived. Football will be played, albeit a shortened season in the Spring with not much at stake in regards to a championship.

But who cares.

From where we were and where we are now, at least we have the game, one that unites us and inspires us. At least our local student-athletes have the chance to compete, a chance to create memories they will cherish for a lifetime.

This is, without question, the most unusual high school sports season we will ever witness. But how lucky are we to be a part of it.

The wait is over. Football is finally here.

2020-2021 LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All games are subject to change

All games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

All games will be covered by the KESQ sports team with highlights, scores and more. Be sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley Friday night at 11 on KESQ News Channel 3.