Car lands on roof after veering off State Route 62 near Desert Hot Springs

News

A car landed upside down today after tumbling down an embankment off state Route 62 near Desert Hot Springs.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash, which was reported just before 10 a.m. on SR-62 near Indian Canyon Drive.

The sedan veered off SR-62 for unknown reasons and landed on its roof. Another vehicle with its bumper detached was reported in the roadway nearby, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one side of the thoroughfare was blocked, the CHP reported. Riverside County Fire Department crews were summoned to the scene