Coachella Valley school districts forge effort to get staff vaccinated

News

On Wednesday Palm Springs Unified School District is holding its first vaccine clinic for employees to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is the first of its kind clinic at PSUSD, which also marks one of the first events in the Coachella Valley where Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered. The vaccines are being distributed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the District Service Center in Palm Springs. They are being provided to more than 150 district employees, which includes teachers and staff. The vaccines have been provided from a Rite Aid in Desert Hot Springs.

The district is also holding on-site COVID-19 testing for employees and dependents between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The testing would be covered by private insurance, PSUSD, or the Cares Act.

On Thursday Coachella Valley Unified School District is also holding a vaccine event for "certified and classified staff." That clinic will be at Coachella Valley High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and would be limited to the first 500 employees with appointments.

The latest vaccine efforts come following the announcement for schools to reopen.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that more than 200,000 teachers, school staff and child care workers have been vaccinated, which he said exceeded the state's goal of administering 75,000 vaccines per week. The state dedicated 10 percent of vaccine supply to K-12 school staff and child care workers, while also targeting communities that have been "disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

Coming up later this evening, we will have a live report at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. of PSUSDs clinic, and the efforts other districts are making to get staff vaccinated.