First 3-D printed home community in the U.S. will be in Rancho Mirage

News

The first community in the United States to have 3-D printed houses will be right here in the valley, and it's set to be completed in Rancho Mirage by next spring.

Development group Palari says 15 eco-friendly homes will be built on a five-acre parcel in the area of Ginger Rogers Road and Key Largo Avenue.

Each home will be made from 3-D printed panels by Mighty Buildings, a construction technology company based in Oakland.

Each property will include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home just over 14-hundred square feet on a 10,000-square-foot lot with a swimming pool and deck for $595,000.

Optional upgrades include a pergola, cabana, hot tub, fire pit, and E-V charging stations.

Developers say 80% of the development is already sold, and have planned communities in other parts of California.