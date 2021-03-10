Skip to Content
News
today at 6:37 pm
First Lady Jill Biden visits Twentynine Palms Marine base

News Channel 3 was on-hand for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Wednesday, March 10.

Palm Springs saw a bit of rain while Biden was at the airport, but her plane took off shortly at around 2:30 p.m.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil was inside the base covering the First Lady's historic visit. Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5 & 6 for continuing coverage

Biden arrived in Palm Springs for her trip on Tuesday. She departed from Palm Springs a little before 11 a.m.

She landed in Twentynine Palms at around 11:30 a.m.

According to the White House, Biden's visit is part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.

The White House also revealed the First Lady plans to relaunch "Joining Forces" later this year. This is an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

