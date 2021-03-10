First Lady Jill Biden visits Twentynine Palms Marine base

News

News Channel 3 was on-hand for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Wednesday, March 10.

Palm Springs saw a bit of rain while Biden was at the airport, but her plane took off shortly at around 2:30 p.m.

Rain has hit the valley as onlookers wait for the @FLOTUS to return to Palm Springs International Airport to depart



More FLOTUS Coverage: https://t.co/WOPrFU9P2F pic.twitter.com/4s6hGCPD5V — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 10, 2021

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has departed Palm Springs International Airport. @MadisonKESQ will have more on her visit tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.



Details: https://t.co/uE6n1YSEvr pic.twitter.com/mvKGO8JPa8 — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 10, 2021

News Channel 3's Madison Weil was inside the base covering the First Lady's historic visit. Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5 & 6 for continuing coverage

Biden arrived in Palm Springs for her trip on Tuesday. She departed from Palm Springs a little before 11 a.m.

She landed in Twentynine Palms at around 11:30 a.m.

Three of these have officially landed. @FLOTUS has touched down here at the 29 Palms Marine Base! (The secret service asked us to stay inside our bus for the landing due to the intense winds). We’ll be setting up to watch her depart shortly @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uUlbnVU632 — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) March 10, 2021

#FLOTUS disembarked and warmly greeted military members on the ground. She’s beginning her tour/visit on base. We’re en route to follow her. Watch @KESQ at 12/1230p for updates 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AAVCD6fIyC — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) March 10, 2021

#FLOTUS making her first stop inside the Child Development Center on base. She’s speaking with teachers and kids inside this classroom 📚 pic.twitter.com/bZx2Vr14UN — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) March 10, 2021

According to the White House, Biden's visit is part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.

The White House also revealed the First Lady plans to relaunch "Joining Forces" later this year. This is an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.