First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Palm Springs ahead of visit to Marine Base

The First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arrived in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The First Lady's plane landed in Palm Springs International Airport Tuesday shortly before 5 p.m., sources confirmed to News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

#Breaking: @FLOTUS has landed in Palm Springs, ahead of her visit tomorrow morning to the Marine Corps Base at Twentynine Palms. @KESQ — Peter Daut (@PeterDaut) March 10, 2021

Biden is in the area for a visit to the Twentynine Palms Marine Base on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the First Lady was in Naval Station Whidbey Island in Washington state.

Biden's visit to bases is part of First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic, according to the White House.

