First Lady Jill Biden set to visit Twentynine Palms Marine base on Wednesday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Wednesday, March 10, the White House officially confirmed Friday evening.

There is no timetable for the First Lady's visit. We have reached out to officials at the White House and the Marine base for more information.

The visit comes just one day after the First Lady is scheduled to visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

According to the White House, the visits are part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.

The White House also revealed the First Lady plans to relaunch "Joining Forces" later this year. This is an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

