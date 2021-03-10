Live Coverage: First Lady Jill Biden visits Twentynine Palms Marine base

News

News Channel 3 is on-hand for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's visit to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms on Wednesday, March 10.

Biden arrived in Palm Springs for her trip on Tuesday.

According to the White House, Biden's visit is part of the First Lady’s on-going efforts to listen and learn directly from military families about the unique challenges they are facing and the support they need, especially during the pandemic.

The White House also revealed the First Lady plans to relaunch "Joining Forces" later this year. This is an initiative she founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.