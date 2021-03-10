Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:48 pm
Published 9:39 pm

Local prodigy Brandun Lee showcases skill, power with KO of the year candidate

DAZN

Boom, boom Brandun.

21-year-old Brandun Lee put on another impressive performance Wednesday night with a knockout of the year candidate.

Lee delivered a vicious right hand, stopping Samuel Teah in the third round of their junior welterweight title fight at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The highly touted prospect from La Quinta continues to prove his potential as a future star. Lee is now 22-0 with 20 knockouts.

Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content