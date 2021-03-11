Desert X opens to public Friday

News

The third edition of the Desert X exhibition opens to the public Friday. It runs through May 16 in the Coachella Valley.

Desert X is an outdoor experience free and open to the public. The art exhibition spans across 40 miles of desert.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to run from February 6 until April 11, but was postponed until "we are out of the lockdown period".

The exhibition explores the desert as a place and an idea, and is curated by Artistic Director Neville Wakefield and Co-curator César García-Alvarez.

