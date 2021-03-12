18-year-old pronounced dead days after in Indio power pole crash

News

A young woman seriously injured when a vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a power pole earlier this week in Indio has been pronounced dead.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for Indio Police, confirmed that the woman, identified as an 18-year-old from Cathedral City, was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

The woman riding as a passenger in a Dodge Dart that ended up crashing head-on into a power pole on Monroe Street, just north of Highway 111, Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, described only as an adult male, ran away before police arrived. Police continue to search for the driver.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 760-391-4057. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call valley crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

The crash caused that part of Monroe Street to remain closed for more than 30 hours as Imperial Irrigation District crews worked to replace the damaged power pole.

UPDATE 7PM: MONROE ST NOW OPEN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS. Thank you for your patience. @CityofIndio https://t.co/QkP17dCvDV — Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) March 11, 2021

