Fatal sledding accident prompts warnings for safer snow play in our local mountains

We are learning more about the tragic accident involving a 7 year old boy, who died after a sledding accident over the weekend.

News Channel3’s Dani Romero has more on the warning law enforcement has about safer snow play in our local mountains.

“Horrible absolutely horrible," said Sunny Aaharns. "My stomach dropped, I couldn’t even sleep last night because it was on my mind.”

Sunny Aaharns recounts the tragic crash. A frantic woman came inside the spirit gas station asking for help Sunday afternoon.

“She was crying and little hysteric," said Aaharns. "Somebody call 911,I was like what’s going on, where are we having them come she said a little boy had gotten run over.”

The little boy was 7 year old, Michael Rigg from Beaumont. He and his family were visiting friends in this small mountain community near Idyllwild.

Police added that the boy was sledding on a snowy driveway. He slid right into the path of a truck.

The driver, a man from Desert Hot Springs stopped to help but the child didn’t survive.

“And thats every mothers worst nightmare," said Aaharns. "Very sad.”

Witnesses told police the truck was traveling at a low rate of speed. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Still, California Highway Patrol has a warning for those headed up to our local mountains.

“You do need to be ready for those windy curves, the lesser speeds and then the wet conditions," said Matt Napier, Public Information Officer for California Highway Patrol. "So if you're going up for the snow, you should already be prepared to know that the roads are going to be wet or icy, even if it doesn't look like it is.”

If you are hoping to enjoy some snow play, plan ahead.

“We just ask that you do your research ahead of time, find those places that are public access that are open and do so safely," said Napier.