Travelers descend on Coachella Valley, health officials urge people not to travel ahead of spring break

If you happened to be in Palm Springs this weekend, you may have noticed crowded sidewalks and restaurants at capacity. Travelers have been flocking to the desert, and there are numbers to prove it, according to an official at Palm Springs International Airport.

Despite more people getting vaccinated, and state health officials relaxing some of the previous stringent guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel ahead of spring break. The agency "recommends that you do not travel at this time. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19." If people are traveling, the agency is advising to seek information about vaccines and medicine before departing on a trip.

On Friday Palm Springs City Councilman Geoff Kors indicated that after a weekly wastewater testing, there was an increase "in active COVID cases." In a Facebook post, Kors wrote, "although the numbers are still lower than anytime since we started testing in August other than last week. The estimated number of cases has gone from 83 last week to 379 this week."

